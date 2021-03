By EUobserver

The Flemish nationalist party NV-A and the Francophone liberal party MR want to end Belgium's coronavirus curfew. In Brussels the curfew starts in the evening at 10PM, in the rest of the country at midnight. The Belgian government decided to keep the curfew, but to allow people to meet in groups of up to 10 persons in open air, starting Monday. There is disagreement on when to end the curfew.