By EUobserver

The EU is to sanction firms "generating revenue for, or providing financial support to, the Myanmar Armed Forces", according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Two likely targets, diplomats said, are Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation - conglomerates in the mining, manufacturing, food, beverages, hotels, telecoms, and banking sectors. Foreign ministers are to discuss the moves on 22 March in response to murders of anti-coup protesters.