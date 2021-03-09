By EUobserver

Turkish ex-PM Ahmet Davutoğlu, now in opposition, has told Greek newspaper Ekathimerini that president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's authoritarian style was "pulling Turkey away from the European model of democracy and administration". "Institutional contacts and long-term strategy have been replaced by personal contacts. If Erdoğan's relations with [Russian president Vladimir] Putin are good, then relations with Russia are also good. It was the same with [ex-US president Donald] Trump," Davutoğlu said.