EU-mediated talks between Kosovo and Serbia on normalising relations are "the only path to Europe" for either of the parties, the EU foreign service said Monday - the 10-year anniversary of the talks' launch. "In our public opinion, the significance of the dialogue is at sixth, seventh place," Kosovo's likely new PM Albin Kurti said last week, adding that he wanted to amend the constitution to enable unification with Albania.