By EUobserver

Nikolas Löbel, a German MP from the ruling CDU party, has resigned his seat and left the party, after it emerged his firm earned €250,000 from government purchases of masks. Georg Nüsslein, an MP from the CDU's sister party, the CSU, has also left his party, but not his seat, in a similar affair. The mini-scandals come ahead of regional elections in two German states, amid falling CDU/CSU popularity.