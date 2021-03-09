By EUobserver

Europe's steel, chemicals, cement, and fertiliser lobbies have signed an email to MEPs urging them to keep CO2-emissions perks, despite an upcoming carbon-border policy, Reuters reports. The EU is preparing to tax CO2-causing importers from June to protect European firms from global competitors with lax climate policies. At the same time, it aims to cut CO2-emissions allowances for EU firms, to avoid giving them 'double protection', but industry wants both.