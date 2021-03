By EUobserver

Belarus has expelled a Polish diplomat from its consulate in Brest because he took part in a ceremony, on 28 February, honouring Polish WW2-era resistance fighters, on grounds those fighters were guilty of "war crimes" and "genocide" against Belarusian people. Poland indicated it would expel a Belarusian diplomat in response. The row is the latest bid by Belarus to provoke tensions with its EU neighbours amid anti-regime protests at home.