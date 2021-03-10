Wednesday

10th Mar 2021

Ticker

EU's anti-greenwashing laws enter into force

By

Financial products firms, such as insurers and pension funds, who market themselves on backing environmentally-friendly investments, will face tougher reporting requirements from Wednesday onward, Reuters reports, as the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) enters into force. The SFDR regime, to be rolled out over two years, aims to divert €1 trillion into more sustainable sectors and to prevent "greenwashing" - false claims by firms that they are doing good.

Kerry resets climate relations before Glasgow summit

John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy, was in Brussels to discuss how to tackle climate change with the European Commission. His appearance also marked a major shift in relations after the previous US administration under Donald Trump.

Letter

Poland on brink of having no independent media

The time for euphemisms is over. The attack on media freedom in Poland clears the way for an all-out assault on fundamental EU values. You need to protect them, writes the editor of Poland's Gazeta Wyborcza.

Column

Why people want to be fooled

The charlatan is "like a doctor who brings relief from suffering and pain". The word charlatan comes from the Italian 'ciarlatano': someone selling herbal brews and rejuvenating waters at street markets, often also pulling teeth and doing magic tricks.

Opinion

Time for dither and delay with Ankara's rights record is over

I know first-hand how difficult it is to take a firm stance against Turkey. As Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, I engaged in tough discussions with Ankara, wrote highly-critical reports, and tried to rally member states.

