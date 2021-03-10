By EUobserver

Financial products firms, such as insurers and pension funds, who market themselves on backing environmentally-friendly investments, will face tougher reporting requirements from Wednesday onward, Reuters reports, as the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) enters into force. The SFDR regime, to be rolled out over two years, aims to divert €1 trillion into more sustainable sectors and to prevent "greenwashing" - false claims by firms that they are doing good.