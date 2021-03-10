By EUobserver

China and Russia have announced plans to build an 'International Scientific Lunar Station' on the moon, in its orbit, or both, in a joint statement by the Chinese National Space Administration and Russia's Roscosmos. The move comes amid a new space-race reminiscent of Cold War-era Russia-US competition. The US recently said it would send the first woman to the moon by 2024, while Turkey promised a manned moon-landing by 2023.