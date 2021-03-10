Ticker
China and Russia unveil plans for science station on moon
By EUobserver
China and Russia have announced plans to build an 'International Scientific Lunar Station' on the moon, in its orbit, or both, in a joint statement by the Chinese National Space Administration and Russia's Roscosmos. The move comes amid a new space-race reminiscent of Cold War-era Russia-US competition. The US recently said it would send the first woman to the moon by 2024, while Turkey promised a manned moon-landing by 2023.