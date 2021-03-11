By EUobserver

A highly-infectious variant of Covid-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in the UK late last year is between 30 to 100 percent more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday, Reuters reports. "Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously," said Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University, who co-led the research.