Ticker
EU institutions okay 'Future of Europe' conference
By EUobserver
The European Parliament president David Sassoli, the European Commission chief Usula von der Leyen, and Portugal prime minister António Costa on Wednesday signed a joint declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe. An executive board, equally representing the three institutions, with national parliaments as observers, will soon be constituted - paving the way to launching a series of debates with citizens about reforms to the EU.