By EUobserver

A court in Saudi Arabia has denied an appeal by Loujain al-Hathloul, one of the kingdom's most prominent activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, weeks after her release from prison. "The international community should be outraged at this judgment," her sister Lina al-Hathloul said. "The confirmation of the sentence of my sister Loujain is yet another confirmation of the abuse of power of the Saudi authorities."