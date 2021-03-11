By EUobserver

Libya's parliament on Wednesday approved a government of national unity headed by prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Deutsche Welle reports. It is part of a UN-backed plan to lead the conflict-ravaged country through elections by the end of the year. The government will replace the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which was in charge of western Libya, as well as the competing eastern administration linked to warlord Khalifa Haftar.