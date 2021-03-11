Thursday

11th Mar 2021

Climate-change activists land on ECB roof in Frankfurt

Activists from environmental pressure group Greenpeace made mockery of the European Central Bank's (ECB) security by paragliding onto the top of its tower in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday to hang up two yellow-and-black banners which said "Stop Funding Climate Killers" and "Act on climate now". The stunt was designed to highlight ECB bond-sales to CO2-polluting industries, such as gas and oil firms, which go against the EU's stated climate-change goals.

Coronavirus

EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies

Britain has rejected claims from the European Council president Charles Michel, who accused the UK of imposing a ban on vaccine exports. Meanwhile, one-third of vaccines produced in the EU last month were exported to the UK.

