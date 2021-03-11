By EUobserver

Activists from environmental pressure group Greenpeace made mockery of the European Central Bank's (ECB) security by paragliding onto the top of its tower in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday to hang up two yellow-and-black banners which said "Stop Funding Climate Killers" and "Act on climate now". The stunt was designed to highlight ECB bond-sales to CO2-polluting industries, such as gas and oil firms, which go against the EU's stated climate-change goals.