Fukushima disaster changed Merkel's view on nuclear energy
By EUobserver
Ten years ago, Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster shook the belief in safe nuclear power to its core. For Germany, it marked a historic turning point for environmentalism, Deutsche Welle writes. Three days after the disaster, a subdued chancellor Angela Merkel, first a supporter of nuclear energy, announced that Germany would be suspending its recently approved extension of the operating lives of nuclear power plants following the "unimaginable catastrophe" in Japan.