By EUobserver

The self-confessed murderer of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 told a Maltese courtroom Wednesday he and accomplices were paid €150,000 by a Maltese oligarch, with a downpayment of €30,000 in a brown leather bag of €50 notes. The car-bomb was "imported", made of stainless steel, with a SIM card that detonated when sent a specific SMS. Alleged political links to the case are being investigated in a separate enquiry.