12th Mar 2021

EU bonds and stocks boosted by central-bank announcement

European markets got a boost Thursday after the European Central Bank promised to accelerate its pandemic-related asset-purchase programme. "The governing council expects purchases under the [programme] ... over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year," the bank said. Interest payments on benchmark 10-year German bonds dropped 0.03 percent, while European stock markets rose by 0.4 to 1.8 percent.

MEPs agree carbon border tax - heavy industries protected

Green groups warned that if heavy industry continues to receive free allowances even after a carbon border levy is in place, this would essentially be a double subsidy for those sectors. "The European Commission must correct this," the WWF warned.

MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'

The symbolic move is an attempt to buttress against right-wing governments' increased scapegoating of LGBTI people, particularly in Poland and Hungary.

