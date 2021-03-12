Ticker
Several EU states temporarily suspend AstraZeneca jabs
By EUobserver
Denmark and Norway on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after reports of the formation of blood clots in 22 people among the three million who had received the shot, Reuters reported. The move comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca while examining a death from coagulation disorders. Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia have also stopped providing this vaccines while investigations continue.