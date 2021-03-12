By EUobserver

Turkey lashed out over comments by US secretary of state Antony Blinken indicating a sterner stance by Washington over Turkish gas-drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Ekathimerini writes. "We have called out actions, including by Turkey, that violate international law or commitments as a Nato ally and that includes provocative actions against Greece," Blinken said earlier. "The US should be neutral in the eastern Mediterranean," Turkish vice-president Fuat Oktay responded.