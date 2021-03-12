By EUobserver

Support for Russia's pro-Kremlin ruling party has dropped to an eight-year low ahead of legislative elections in September where it seeks to retain a supermajority, independent poll results said according to the Moscow TImes. United Russia, which enjoys a two-thirds majority in the country's lower house of parliament, would receive 27 percent of the vote if it was held this Sunday, according to the Levada Centre independent polling agency.