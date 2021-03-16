By EUobserver

A cross-party group of MEPs from France, Germany, Poland, and further afield has urged European Parliament president David Sassoli to curb access for Belarusian diplomats in response to Belarus' expulsions of EU diplomats in recent months. The "symbolic but important" move would be "a sign of support to European diplomats" and "a sign of solidarity with democratic opposition of Belarus," after more than six months of anti-regime protests, MEPs said.