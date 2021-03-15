By EUobserver

Russia's Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation has sent technical information on its 'Su-35' and 'Su-57' fighter-jets to Turkey and said it was "ready for negotiations" on their purchase. The potential deal comes after Turkey bought Russian 'S-400' air-defence systems, triggering US sanctions and debate on its Nato future. EU leaders will also discuss future Turkey relations and potential new sanctions over gas-drilling at a summit later this month.