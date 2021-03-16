Ticker
EU Commission admits 'errors' on vaccine contracts
By EUobserver
"It's true errors were made on vaccine orders, both in Brussels and in member states," European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel Sunday. He spoke after AstraZeneca, a leading supplier, announced further shortfalls in Europe on Saturday, potentially compounding delays in national innocluation programmes. The company's failure to deliver was "unacceptable" and "incomprehensible", French EU commissioner Thierry Breton told French radio on Sunday.