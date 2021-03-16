Ticker
Netherlands and Ireland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
By EUobserver
The Netherlands has joined Ireland in suspending use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure following further reports of blood clots in people who have received it, this time from Norway, The Guardian writes. The government said it would now wait for an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). "We can't allow any doubts about the vaccine," Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said.