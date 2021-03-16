By EUobserver

China must "restore confidence in Hong Kong's political institutions" and end "oppression of those who promote democratic values" the foreign ministers of the 'G7' countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US - said Saturday. "China is consciously dismantling the 'one Country, two Systems' principle in violation of its international commitments," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also said Friday, despite a new EU-China investment treaty.