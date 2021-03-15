By EUobserver

Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in two regional votes on Sunday after a muddled coronavirus response, dealing a setback to the party which faces federal elections in September without chancellor Angela Merkel, Reuters reports. In Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Greens won 31.4 percent of the vote and the CDU 23.4 percent, projections showed. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the CDU led in opinion polls until last month but secured only 26.9 percent.