By EUobserver

Europe is facing a third wave of corona-infections, amid spikes in numbers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, reaching new heights since the start of February. "We are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections," Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said, ahead of a national lockdown starting Monday. "Every 12 minutes night and day, a Parisian is admitted to an intensive care bed," French health minister Olivier Véran said.