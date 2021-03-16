By EUobserver

The Turkish foreign ministry accused Greece of harbouring terrorists following the airing of an interview with Fethullah Gülen on Greek television, Ekathimerini writes. Specifically, the Turkish ministry claims that Greece is providing refuge for members of the Gülen movement (FETO) which it has designated as a terrorist organisation and has accused of orchestrating the 2016 attempted coup its president. Ankara also decried the interview as inexcusable public propaganda.