By EUobserver

Data from satellites showed a decline in air pollution in early 2020, when countries introduced nationwide lockdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19. However, one year later, nitrogen dioxide pollution is going back to pre-Covid levels as regular activity resumes. Nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Beijing dropped by around 35 percent between February 2019 and 2020, before returning to similar levels in February 2021, the European Space Agency said on Monday.