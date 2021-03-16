Ticker
Turkey to welcome back British tourists
By EUobserver
Turkey has said it expects to drop all corona-testing restrictions for UK tourists this summer due to the success of Britain's vaccination scheme. "I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK government is rapidly, and impressively, rolling out the vaccination program for the whole nation," Turkish health minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Monday, prompting an immediate surge in British tourist bookings there.