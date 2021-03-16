Tuesday

16th Mar 2021

Ireland joins EU crime-fighting database

Ireland's entry into the Schengen Information System (SIS), announced Monday, will "strengthen law enforcement co-operation and enhance security in Europe", Irish justice minister Helen McEntee said. The database enables police and border guards to see who is wanted for crimes, or has been reported missing, in 26 EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. It issued some 40,000 alerts on wanted criminals in 2019, Irish police said.

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

Hundreds of European children remain stuck in Syria

Nearly 230 women and 600 children with EU and UK nationalities remain stuck in dire conditions at camps in north-east Syria. An internal EU document warns of radicalisation if nothing is done to help them.

EU starts legal action against UK over Northern Ireland

The EU-UK deal was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by applying checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, creating checks on the Irish Sea. London is reluctant to put that into place.

Opinion

The Dutch election is boring - and that's a good thing

Where there is consensus, it should be welcomed. Critics who lament the Dutch tendency to woolly compromises should be careful what they wish for. Muddling through has served the Netherlands well.

