By EUobserver

An Austrian official who chaired the EU Commission's vaccination advisory board, Clemens Martin Auer, has resigned after being verbally masked on radio by Austria's health minister Rudolf Anschober. The official had failed to inform his government there were millions of extra doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available to purchase and tendered his own resignation, the minister said, amid discontent over the government's handling of the inoculation programme.