By EUobserver

The European Commission and BioNTech/Pfizer agreed on Tuesday on accelerating the delivery of 10 million doses during the second quarter of 2021 (April to June). These would be drawn forward from the 100 million additional doses scheduled to be delivered later this year. "These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech/Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million," said commission president Ursula von der Leyen.