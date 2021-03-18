By EUobserver

Covid has cut the number of high-frequency long-haul flight routes out of Europe from 61 to 19, according to data published by air-traffic control agency Euroclear Tuesday. 'High-frequency' routes mean three or more return flights between two airports in the same day. All high-frequency routes between Europe and Africa or South America were wiped out. Some 21 percent of long-haul routes (short or high-frequency) were wiped out entirely.