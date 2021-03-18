Ticker
France investigates new 'Brittany' Covid-19 variant
By EUobserver
French authorities are investigating a new coronavirus mutation that has been detected in eight people in a hospital in Brittany western France, Reuters reported on Tuesday. It is still unclear if the variants may evade some testing, as patients had negative results from PCR tests, which then returned positive from blood samples or those taken from deep in the respiratory system. International agencies have been notified about this new variant.