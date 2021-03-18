Thursday

Ticker

France investigates new 'Brittany' Covid-19 variant

French authorities are investigating a new coronavirus mutation that has been detected in eight people in a hospital in Brittany western France, Reuters reported on Tuesday. It is still unclear if the variants may evade some testing, as patients had negative results from PCR tests, which then returned positive from blood samples or those taken from deep in the respiratory system. International agencies have been notified about this new variant.

EU drugs agency plays down AstraZeneca 'blood clot' fears

The European Medicines Agency has said that the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine continue to outweigh the risks - suggesting countries can continue using the British-Swedish jab. Several member states have suspended its use over blood-clot concerns.

Poland and Hungary win at EU court on taxes

The Hungarian tax initially imposed a rate of 50 percent of sales on the biggest networks. Critics saw this as an attack on RTL Klub, the country's most-watched commercial broadcaster, and as a way of undermining the free press.

Frontex guards in Greece could be armed by summer

Several hundred Frontex guards could be armed by the summer and deployed to EU member states that host its operations. An agreement has already been reached with Greece, says Frontex, the site of its biggest operation to date.

Belgian authorities sued over 'inadequate' green targets

The NGO Klimaatzaak [Climate Case] is taking the Belgian, Flemish, Brussels and Walloon governments to court for breaching their climate obligations, arguing that inadequate climate policy constitutes a violation of standard of care, and human and children's rights.

Column

Meghan Markle, royal racism and the 'European Way of Life'

For years, the EU's "united in diversity" motto has allowed policymakers to claim that conversations on race, religion, colour and ethnicity are foreign to European culture. But a colour-blind Europe is a fairy tale.

