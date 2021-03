By EUobserver

Britain, the EU, and Norway have reached a three-way deal on how much cod, haddock, plaice, whiting, herring, and saithe each can catch in the North Sea in the wake of Brexit on Tuesday. The pre-deal chaos had hit Danish fishermen the worst. "Danish fishermen will have access to Norwegian waters again ... Now they can actually make money again," Danish Fishermen Organisation Kenn Skau Fischer said, Reuters reports.