Ticker
Russia tried to help Trump win 2020 election
By EUobserver
Russia interfered in the 2020 US elections to try to help former president Donald Trump win, according to a US intelligence report out Tuesday. "Russia ran a successful intelligence operation that penetrated [Trump's] inner circle" in a campaign which "laundered misinformation into our political system with the intent of denigrating now president [Joe] Biden, damaging his candidacy", the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said.