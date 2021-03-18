Thursday

18th Mar 2021

Biden speaks bluntly on Russia's 'killer' president

By

US president Joe Biden said Wednesday Russia will "pay a price" for interfering in America's 2020 election in light of his new intelligence. When asked in a TV interview if Russian president Vladimir Putin was "a killer" who tried to assassinate opponents, Biden also said: "I do". Russia recalled its US ambassador in response, to prevent "irreversible deterioration in relations", which, its foreign ministry said, had reached "a blind alley".

First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer

The European Commission has presented a common approach to vaccine certificates to facilitate travel. All EU-wide approved vaccines will be accepted for this document, but member states can decide to accept other vaccines too.

Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings

EU governments' lack of coordination in the first and second wave of the pandemic has caused concerns around supply chains, long queues at borders, and practically froze the bloc's passport-free Schengen zone.

Analysis

Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Greece denies any illegal pushbacks at sea. The EU takes their version of events as face value, in a system unable and unwilling to shed doubt on Greek authorities - posing accountability questions on the EU's border guard agency Frontex.

Analysis

Letta's comeback - Italian politics' Count of Monte Christo

Enrico Letta will need all his diplomatic skills to unify a party in a state of perpetual civil war, where former communists co-exist with former Christian Democrats, and which has had nine different secretaries since it was founded in 2007.

Opinion

How Le Pen may beat Macron

Studies show that accommodation of the radical-right by mainstream parties leads to increasing vote share - for the radical-right. This is precisely what Emmanuel Macron is doing - and Marine Le Pen is gaining in the polls.

Dutch leader to extend 10-year rule

Dutch centre-right prime minister Mark Rutte is poised to extend his 10-year rule after elections in which new liberal and far-right faces also gained.

