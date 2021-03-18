By EUobserver

US president Joe Biden said Wednesday Russia will "pay a price" for interfering in America's 2020 election in light of his new intelligence. When asked in a TV interview if Russian president Vladimir Putin was "a killer" who tried to assassinate opponents, Biden also said: "I do". Russia recalled its US ambassador in response, to prevent "irreversible deterioration in relations", which, its foreign ministry said, had reached "a blind alley".