By EUobserver

Denmark is to limit the number of "non-Western" residents in poor neighbourhoods to 30 percent by 2031 under new legislation by its centre-left government. Concentrations of "non-Westerners" increased "the risk of an emergence of religious and cultural parallel societies", interior minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said. The original bill had used the controversial word "ghetto", but that risked "eclipsing the large amount of [social] work" poor areas needed, he added.