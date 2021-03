By EUobserver

Two weeks after Hungary's ruling Fidesz party's MEPs left the largest group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, the party itself left the larger political family - also called the EPP. Hungarian minister Katalin Novak published a letter to EPP leadership about the move, saying "It's time to say goodbye". It marks on end to an over two-year ideological battle between Fidesz and a majority of EPP members.