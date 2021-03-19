Friday

19th Mar 2021

Ticker

Armenia PM calls snap elections for 20 June

By

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has called a snap election for 20 June, seeking to defuse a worsening political crisis, Deutsche Welle reports. Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since agreeing to a Russian-brokered ceasefire last November that halted six weeks of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. When the military joined calls for the PM to step down, Pashinyan tried to dismiss the military's chief of staff, Onik Gasparyan.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China

The EU has gotten drawn into a verbal punch-up between the Kremlin and White House by endorsing US president Joe Biden's assertion that his Russian counterpart was a "killer".

AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator

The AstraZeneca is both safe and effective, concluded the European Medicines Agency on Thursday. The assessment comes after 13 EU states suspended it over now-unfounded fears of possible blood clots.

First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer

The European Commission has presented a common approach to vaccine certificates to facilitate travel. All EU-wide approved vaccines will be accepted for this document, but member states can decide to accept other vaccines too.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU drawn into US disputes with Russia and China
  2. AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator
  3. Irish commissioner: UK needs to live up to Northern Ireland deal
  4. EU regions sound alarm over minimum wages details
  5. Swiss vote to ban burqas increases risk of extremism
  6. First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
  7. Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings
  8. Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us