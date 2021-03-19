By EUobserver

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has called a snap election for 20 June, seeking to defuse a worsening political crisis, Deutsche Welle reports. Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since agreeing to a Russian-brokered ceasefire last November that halted six weeks of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. When the military joined calls for the PM to step down, Pashinyan tried to dismiss the military's chief of staff, Onik Gasparyan.