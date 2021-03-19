By EUobserver

The European Parliament has confirmed its representatives for the executive board of the Conference for the Future of Europe, the body in charge of making the event work. They are: Iratxe García Perez (Socialists & Democrats), Manfred Weber (European People's Party) and Guy Verhofstadt (Renew Europe) - with Gerolf Annemans (Identity and Democracy group), Daniel Freund (Greens/EFA) Zdzisław Krasnodębski (European Conservatives and Reformists) and Helmut Scholz (The Left) as observers.