By EUobserver

Keith Schembri, the one-time chief-of-staff of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, was hauled into police detention Saturday on 11 charges of corruption, including money laundering, criminal conspiracy, fraud, and forgery, The Times of Malta reports. His arrest is ongoing fall-out from investigations into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who wrote about Schembri and Muscat's corruption schemes. The murder itself was ordered by a Maltese oligarch, however.