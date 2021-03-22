Monday

22nd Mar 2021

EU shames China on Uighur abuses

EU foreign ministers blacklisted four Chinese officials over "serious human rights violations" against the Uighur minority Monday, in their first sanctions on Beijing since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. They also listed two Russians for crimes, including "torture", against LGBTI people, two Libyan militia chiefs wanted for massacres, two North Korean officials, and one from South Sudan, as well as four entities, including one from Eritrea, over "extra-judicial killings".

Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact

MEPs working on the new EU-wide asylum reforms have cast doubt on whether agreement will be reached with their co-legislating member state counterparts. A proposal to create independent monitors on human rights is also on shaky ground.

EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal

The EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said the European Commission was guilty of "maladministration" by failing to make a timely assessment of any environmental impact from the EU-Mercosur trade deal before finalising negotiations in 2019.

Turkey on EU leaders' plate This WEEK

Ahead of the EU summit, on Monday foreign affairs ministers are set to approve a new package of sanctions on individuals in several countries, including China and Russia, over human rights abuses.

The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry

The Left won't let this pass. The European Parliament must establish a Committee of Inquiry to investigate the EU Commission for illegal conduct, maladministration and negligence, and to make sure these mistakes don't happen again.

