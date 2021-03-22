By EUobserver

EU foreign ministers blacklisted four Chinese officials over "serious human rights violations" against the Uighur minority Monday, in their first sanctions on Beijing since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. They also listed two Russians for crimes, including "torture", against LGBTI people, two Libyan militia chiefs wanted for massacres, two North Korean officials, and one from South Sudan, as well as four entities, including one from Eritrea, over "extra-judicial killings".