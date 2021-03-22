By EUobserver

China has blacklisted five MEPs, three European national MPs, two European scholars, and four entities, including the "Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union". The individuals, plus their families, were put under an asset-freeze and visa-ban the same day the EU imposed measures on Chinese officials over Uighur-abuses. China's targets were said to "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".