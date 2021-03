By EUobserver

Exports of salmon (down 98 percent), beef (92 percent), and cheese (81 percent) from the UK to the EU plunged in January compared to January 2019, due to post-Brexit red tape, Britain's Food and Drink Federation, an industry lobby group, said Monday. UK food and drink exports overall fell £750m (€873m), a 75.5-percent decline. Ireland, which used to take a fifth of UK exports, now took five percent.