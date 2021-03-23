By EUobserver

In a call with Russia's president Vladimir Putin, European Council president Charles Michel "expressed the view that EU-Russia ties are at a low point and confirmed the EU's approach of the five guiding principles, based on the EU's core values," the Council said in a statement, adding "there is currently disagreement in many areas." Disagreements included the situation in Ukraine, human rights, disinformation, and the jailing of Alexei Navalny.