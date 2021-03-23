Tuesday

23rd Mar 2021

Michel tells Putin: EU-Russia relations 'at a low point'

By

In a call with Russia's president Vladimir Putin, European Council president Charles Michel "expressed the view that EU-Russia ties are at a low point and confirmed the EU's approach of the five guiding principles, based on the EU's core values," the Council said in a statement, adding "there is currently disagreement in many areas." Disagreements included the situation in Ukraine, human rights, disinformation, and the jailing of Alexei Navalny.

Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures

The EU's border agency Frontex has blacked-out entire documents on how it spends EU taxpayer money on itself, including gala dinners and hotels. The agency, whose annual budget has soared to €544m, claims there is "no overriding public" interest.

Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities

A group of 12 member states have set out the priorities of the long-awaited Conference on the Future of Europe - but argue that reform of existing legislative processes, and institutional power balances, should be off the table.

Vaccine export 'ban' row heats up ahead of EU summit

"This is not about banning vaccine exports, this is about making sure that companies deliver on their commitments to the member states and the EU that are inscribed in contracts," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

Opinion

Brexit, tabloid 'sulks', and AstraZeneca

A closer look at the events, however, shows that instead of a conspiracy the decision was old-fashioned bureaucratic caution. Isolated quotes by European officials were used to suit ideological agendas

